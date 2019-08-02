Entenmann's Little Bites cookies recalled due to potential presence of plastic pieces

HORSHAM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA is voluntarily recalling Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies (5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety) due to the potential presence of plastic.
The recall affects cookies sold in several states, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey, with Best By Dates between August 31, 2019 and September 7, 2019 and the UPC code of 7203002378.
The company said little blue plastic pieces may be inside the individual packaging pouch. The plastic is not baked into the product since it was introduced during the packaging process, the company said. However, the plastic can still present a choking hazard if eaten.
No injuries have been reported.
Consumers who have purchased the cookies should not consume the product and can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund.
For any questions regarding this recall, call their Consumer Relations group at 1- 800-984-0989 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The recall does not affect Entenmann's Little Bites Muffins nor other Entenmann's products, as the cookies are made in a separate production line.
