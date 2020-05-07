Exclusive look inside Christiana Care's new state-of-the-art center for women, children

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Action News got an exclusive look inside the new Center for Women's and Children's Health at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, Delaware."It's kind of like you're in a resort so to say. Everything is so fancy and new," said mom, Briana Thompkins.This state-of-the-art facility opened in the midst of the pandemic and has been several years in the making.What makes it so special is the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) couplet model, where moms and newborns can stay in the same room. In most hospitals, they're separated. Twins Gianna and Roni were the first in the new NICU."It's nice I can even be here, spend time with them and obviously they're still so little, but it's great I can even be a presence in the room," said the new mom of twins, Janet Roth.Doctors say that initial bonding time for mom and baby is crucial."We're really focusing on the family and we realize if the mother's healthy, the baby's healthy," Dr. David Paul said.Christiana Care is busy when it comes to babies. Doctors say they deliver the most babies out of any hospital in the tri-state. About 6,000 babies are born each year here."What's really important is how we care for you before you come here, while you're here and then after you go home," CEO Janice Nevin said."We've already started to see the smiles on our patients. We've only been open for two weeks and we've already heard the positive reviews from our families," Dr. Matthew Hoffman said.And for mom of baby Aria, who delivered her son at the same hospital 14 years ago, Briana Thompkins said the new hospital is perfect for new life."With everything going on with this pandemic you worry if you're going to be safe. Even though it's a hospital, I never felt uncomfortable at all from the moment I walked in," Thompkins said.