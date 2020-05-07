baby

Exclusive look inside Christiana Care's new state-of-the-art center for women, children

By Ashley Johnson
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Action News got an exclusive look inside the new Center for Women's and Children's Health at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, Delaware.

"It's kind of like you're in a resort so to say. Everything is so fancy and new," said mom, Briana Thompkins.

This state-of-the-art facility opened in the midst of the pandemic and has been several years in the making.

What makes it so special is the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) couplet model, where moms and newborns can stay in the same room. In most hospitals, they're separated. Twins Gianna and Roni were the first in the new NICU.

"It's nice I can even be here, spend time with them and obviously they're still so little, but it's great I can even be a presence in the room," said the new mom of twins, Janet Roth.

Doctors say that initial bonding time for mom and baby is crucial.

"We're really focusing on the family and we realize if the mother's healthy, the baby's healthy," Dr. David Paul said.
Christiana Care is busy when it comes to babies. Doctors say they deliver the most babies out of any hospital in the tri-state. About 6,000 babies are born each year here.

"What's really important is how we care for you before you come here, while you're here and then after you go home," CEO Janice Nevin said.

"We've already started to see the smiles on our patients. We've only been open for two weeks and we've already heard the positive reviews from our families," Dr. Matthew Hoffman said.

And for mom of baby Aria, who delivered her son at the same hospital 14 years ago, Briana Thompkins said the new hospital is perfect for new life.

"With everything going on with this pandemic you worry if you're going to be safe. Even though it's a hospital, I never felt uncomfortable at all from the moment I walked in," Thompkins said.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' coronavirus findings killed in apparent murder-suicide: Police

33 million have sought US unemployment aid since coronavirus hit

Some New Jersey beach towns to allow rentals after Memorial Day

HOMETOWN HERO: Montgomery County ER nurse serving meals to community in free time

Murphy extends New Jersey public health emergency for another month

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnewark (delaware)healthmotherhoodbaby deliverybabyhospital
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BABY
Elon Musk, Grimes welcome baby boy
Anderson Cooper is now a father to a baby boy
Carson Wentz, wife Maddie welcome baby girl
Mom meets baby weeks after giving birth due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf extends stay at home order for some Pa. counties
14-year-old girl shot in Philadelphia: Police
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Family of Pa. meat plant worker files wrongful death lawsuit
Pa. reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Local nurse defeats COVID-19, then returns to help patients
Philadelphia Eagles announce 2020 schedule
Show More
Jobless claims soar across the Philadelphia region
Community rallies around barbershop struggling through closure
NJ jobless claims top 1M since start of COVID-19 outbreak
Part of Route 422 closed in Montco after crash involving 2 trucks
Temple University honors Class of 2020 with virtual celebration
More TOP STORIES News