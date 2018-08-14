Exercise your options: Check out 2 new spots to practice yoga in Philadelphia

YOGA HIVE Philly
1914 E. Passyunk Ave., East Passyunk
Photo: YOGA HIVE Philly/Yelp
YOGA HIVE Philly offers programs for all skill levels, as well as options for single classes, multi-class packages, monthly and annual passes and private sessions.
Special events include its GLO-GA: Glow in the Dark yoga, where you practice under neon and black lights with glow-in-the-dark body paints; BYO-Dog DOGA sessions that let you bring your dog to class while putting them through some simple stretches; and Equestrian Yoga, in which you go through a routine on horseback (the horse is provided).
With a four-star rating out of four reviews, YOGA HIVE Philly is off to a good start.
Yelper Kelly L., who reviewed the studio on Aug. 2, wrote, "Cute space, great prices, awesome instructors, fun events -- what more could you want in a yoga studio? The location is perfect for me and great for them because they are the only one of their kind in South Philly. If you're thinking about trying a class -- do it!"
Jason I. noted, "This studio gives both a workout and the calming feel I look for in a yoga class. I highly recommend this yoga studio as one of the best power yoga studios in Philadelphia."
YOGA HIVE Philly is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Lumos Yoga & Barre
2001 Green St., Fairmount
Photo: Lumos Yoga & Barre/Yelp
Lumos Yoga & Barre is located in the Art Museum District and offers yoga classes such as Lumos Flow, an athletic vinyasa class set to music for all levels; Sculpt Jawn, which combines yoga with hand weights, cardio calisthenics and dance; and Chair Yoga, where participants use the aid of a chair while posing.
Classes in barre, which has its origins in ballet, are also on offer and require no dance experience. Check out the studio's schedule of classes here.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp, Lumos Yoga & Barre has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Kandia L., who was the first to review it on June 2, wrote, "Lumos Yoga & Barre is an incredible studio in Fairmount! It's an extremely welcoming and inclusive environment that promotes wellness for everyone. They offer a variety of classes for all levels. I took my first barre class today and loved it! The yoga classes are phenomenal."
Jenni B. noted, "The space is absolutely beautiful, the people are friendly and I love the option of barre and yoga -- it's nice to mix it up!"
Lumos Yoga & Barre is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Friday, 8:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday, and 8:30-11 a.m. and 3:30-7:30 p.m. on Sunday.