Health & Fitness

Experimental drug helps boy with 'Childhood Alzheimer's'

OMAHA, Nebraska (WPVI) -- An experimental drug is giving a young family hope their son will survive a deadly disease known as "childhood Alzheimer's."

3-year-old Osama Hamad has Niemann Pick Type C, which affects his body's ability to transport cholesterol.

The cholesterol accumulates in tissues, like the brain, where it can cause dementia, including difficulty with learning and short-term memory.

Osama could literally forget how to walk or talk, but the new drug gets the cholesterol moving.

"It works like Febreeze. The medicine goes in and it grabs the cholesterol and it brings it down and helps it flush out of the body," said Osama's mother Deanna.

Osama's parents say he's doing things they never thought he could.

But every day is filled with worry that he'll regress, or the drug won't be available to them anymore.

"We do worry every night what will happen," said Deanna.

"Sometimes I just want to forget about it or just to ignore it," said the boy's father, also named Osama.

The Hamads are now lobbying the FDA to approve the drug so he can keep taking it.

"I'm definitely more optimistic now. He'll get through it, he'll fight his way and we will find him a cure," said Deanna.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckfdachildren's healthprescription drugsalzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Human remains found at Germantown arboretum
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
Woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from daycare center
Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in Trump impeachment inquiry
Girl, 12, admits she lied about classmates cutting her dreadlocks
Berks authorities probing deaths of boy, girl found in home
1 dead, 2 injured after Kensington triple shooting
Show More
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
4 escapees from Ohio jail arrested in North Carolina
86-year-old woman assaulted at NJ nursing home, son says
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
More TOP STORIES News