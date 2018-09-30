Experts say to keep kids in rear-facing car seats as long as possible

For years, parents have been told to keep kids in rear-facing car seats until age two.Now, the Academy of Pediatrics says they should stay in those rear-facing seats as long as possible, up until they reach the highest height or weight set by the manufacturer of the chair.Doctors say the evidence is clear, it keeps kids safer."When there is a big car crash, a huge, massive force, if they were to be front facing, then they -- the head and neck -- would give them bad whiplash and with kids, it could actually cause more damage," says Dr. Purva Grover.The academy says riding in a car is actually the most dangerous thing in a child's daily life.------