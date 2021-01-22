Exton company creates face mask with electrical charge to combat COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9902373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The new test works like a pregnancy test. It collects droplets from your breath and changes color depending on your results.

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County, Pennsylvania company expects to start producing and shipping millions of its revolutionary new face masks in the coming days.Ramshield is a female-owned provider of health care products based in Exton.According to the company, their AVF Shield uses technology that creates an electrical charge to protect the user from COVID-19.The FDA has granted the mask emergency use authorization."Ramshield is pleased to offer this new mask to help keep people safer with this effective, new technology in the fight against COVID and to help our fellow Americans get back to work and school," Samantha Partovi, President and Managing Director of Ramshield, Inc., said in a statement Thursday."This revolutionary new replaceable cartridge shield is the only mask that has patented electroceutical microcell technology that creates an electrical charge when wet rendering viruses inactive. Offers unprecedented two-way protection against Covid-19 and other microorganisms!"Each AVF Shield is reusable up to a year and will retail for about $40 each.Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Davin thanked Ramshield for their work in a statement Thursday."Pennsylvania's businesses like Ramshield are using their skills, knowledge, and experience to benefit us all, and without their efforts, our road to recovery would be much longer and more difficult," said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Davin.