HEALTH & FITNESS

Cameron Underwood, face transplant patient, reveals his incredible transformation

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager has more on the patient who recieved the life-changing face transplant.

By
NEW YORK CITY --
He's one of the youngest face transplant recipients in the world and one of the fastest to recover.
Cameron Underwood, 26, from Northern California, has been undergoing a radical transformation just 18 months after nearly taking his own life.
WATCH: ABC News 20/20's inspiring profile:


Underwood, struggling with depression, had put a gun under his chin and pulled the trigger.

He did not think he would be given a second chance, but in a 25-hour surgery at NYU Langone Health, Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez performed a face transplant, in which Cam, as he's called, got an entirely new lower face.

It is a face that he says still feels like him.

"Most of the time, when you look in the mirror, you look at yourself in the eyes," he said. "And my eyes are the same."

The remarkable family of a donor, a 23-year-old New Yorker named Will Fisher who had lost his life to mental illness, had come forward.

The connection to Dr. Rodriguez was made only after Cam's mother happened to pick up a magazine and read about him. She then reached out.

"I think people should not feel that there is no hope," Dr. Rodriguez said. "It should not lead to isolation. It should not lead to seclusion."

Underwood still returns monthly for follow up appointments, and he's on a strict regimen of anti-rejection drugs for the rest of his life.

The major hurdles are now over, and Cam is reaching new heights and proving that second chances can change lives forever.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthface transplantu.s. & worldhealthcheckinstagram storiesNew York
HEALTH & FITNESS
Local hospital transforming surgical trash to help the homeless
Art of Aging: Warranty protection for senior homeowners
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
NJ woman inspired by fiancé loses over 100lbs.
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Route 1 in New Castle
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Search for elderly woman to continue after Sea Isle fire
Boil water advisory in Bucks Co.; Pennsbury schools closed
Family, friends remember victims of quadruple homicide
Arrest made in murders of 4 people in Southwest Philadelphia
7-year-old in coma after struck exiting school bus
AccuWeather: Few Sprinkles On The Way
Show More
Chris Watts admits to killing his wife in interrogation tapes
Multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, injuries reported
2 injured in West Philadelphia collision
Suspect sought for store burglary at Neshaminy Mall
Fire breaks out at Gloucester County pizza shop
More News