LIVE CHAT | What you should know about Colon Cancer Screenings and Treatments

As part of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March, attend our Facebook discussion about colon cancer — risk factors, screening guidelines, and treatment options — led by fellowship trained gastroenterologist Dr. Marion-Anna Protano and fellowship trained colorectal surgeon, Dr. Ashlee Godshalk Ruggles at the Capital Health Cancer Center.
Dr. Ashlee N. Godshalk Ruggles is a board certified, fellowship trained colorectal surgeon with a focus on minimally invasive procedures. After receiving her medical degree at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA, Dr. Godshalk Ruggles completed her internship and general surgery residency at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. She continued her education by completing two fellowships at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, TX-the first in minimally-invasive colon and rectal surgery where she focused entirely on a laparoscopic and robotic approach to colorectal surgeries. She furthered her expertise by completing an additional fellowship in colon and rectal surgery the following year, this time expanding her focus to include advanced endoscopy and all approaches to surgery.
As a colon and rectal surgeon, Dr. Godshalk Ruggles' sole focus is the prevention and treatment of diseases of the colon, rectum, and anus. Her clinical interests focus on improving patient quality of life, implementing Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols, and utilizing a minimally invasive approach to surgery.
Dr. Godshalk Ruggles is a member of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons and the American College Of Surgeons. She has presented colorectal surgery research at national conferences and published research on other topics in professional medical journals. Away from the office, she enjoys spending time with her husband, their two sons, and their German Shepherd dog, Nola.
Dr. Marion-Anna Protano specializes in fecal microbiota transplant, colon cancer screening and detection, diagnostic and therapeutic upper and lower endoscopies, complex inflammatory bowel disease, capsule endoscopy, management of chronic liver diseases, and women's health.
Dr. Protano received her medical degree from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, NJ. She completed her internal medicine residency and gastroenterology fellowship at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, NY. In her final year, she was named chief gastroenterology fellow and was given the Eric Lemmer MD, PhD Memorial Award.
Dr. Protano is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association, American College of Gastroenterology and American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. Throughout her career, Dr. Protano has delivered numerous presentations on various gastrointestinal issues at major conferences which resulted in several distinguished awards. She also has authored multiple publications in book chapters and medical journals dedicated to research in the field of gastroenterology, including an international, multi-center trial for esophageal squamous cell cancer, in addition to publications regarding inflammatory bowel disease, endoscopy, and liver disease.
