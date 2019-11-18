Genetic Testing: What it Means for Me and My Family

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5699960" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 2 of the Nov. 11 Facebook Live chat with Dr. Rachael Brandt of Main Line Health on genetics testing.

What to expect at your genetic counseling appointment

Overview of risk factors, including genetics, lifestyle and environment

Comprehensive analysis of the personal and family history

Coordination of genetic testing and interpretation of genetic test results, as applicable

Discussion of risks and customized, related management options

Referral resources for follow-up and support

Genetic evaluation is becoming an important part of personalized care, as many health conditions have a genetic basis and genetic test results can help to guide medical decisions. Tune infor an informative Facebook Live chat with, to find out if genetics testing is right for you.Dr. Brandt is board-certified in genetic counseling and is an advocate and resource for people undergoing genetic evaluation. She specializes in Genetics and Risk assessment and has been board certified since 1999.She is a member of the National Society of Genetic Counselors, Lankenau Medical Center Cancer Committee, Riddle Hospital Cancer Committee and the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, among others.At Main Line Health in the suburbs of Philadelphia, the team of genetic counselors in the Genetics and Risk Assessment Program provides consultations related to cancer genetics, cardiovascular genetics and prenatal genetics to promote the wellness of our patients and their families.Meeting with a genetic counselor in any of our service lines can include:For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 484.565.GENE (4363) Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-4:00 pm.