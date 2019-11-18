Health & Fitness

Genetic Testing: What it Means for Me and My Family

By
Genetic evaluation is becoming an important part of personalized care, as many health conditions have a genetic basis and genetic test results can help to guide medical decisions. Tune in Monday, Nov. 11 at noon for an informative Facebook Live chat with Dr. Rachael Brandt, Genetics Counselor at Main Line Health, to find out if genetics testing is right for you.

Rachael Brandt, PhD, MS, CGC
Part 2 of the Nov. 11 Facebook Live chat with Dr. Rachael Brandt of Main Line Health on genetics testing.


Dr. Brandt is board-certified in genetic counseling and is an advocate and resource for people undergoing genetic evaluation. She specializes in Genetics and Risk assessment and has been board certified since 1999.

She is a member of the National Society of Genetic Counselors, Lankenau Medical Center Cancer Committee, Riddle Hospital Cancer Committee and the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, among others.

Learn more about Dr. Brandt here.

At Main Line Health in the suburbs of Philadelphia, the team of genetic counselors in the Genetics and Risk Assessment Program provides consultations related to cancer genetics, cardiovascular genetics and prenatal genetics to promote the wellness of our patients and their families.

What to expect at your genetic counseling appointment

Meeting with a genetic counselor in any of our service lines can include:
  • Overview of risk factors, including genetics, lifestyle and environment
  • Comprehensive analysis of the personal and family history
  • Coordination of genetic testing and interpretation of genetic test results, as applicable
  • Discussion of risks and customized, related management options
  • Referral resources for follow-up and support

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 484.565.GENE (4363) Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-4:00 pm.
