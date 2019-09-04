Health & Fitness

Facebook takes aim at anti-vaccine misinformation

Facebook is taking new steps to help stop the spread of misinformation about vaccinations.

The social media platform is launching educational windows that will appear when users search for vaccine-related content.

They will contain links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for users un the United States and to the World Health Organization for other parts of the world.

EMBED More News Videos

Pinterest taking action against vaccine misinformation: Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on August 28, 2019.



Similar windows are also coming to Instagram, which is also owned by Facebook.

The move comes as the number of people sickened by measles in the US this year eclipses 1,200.

Earlier this year, Amazon and YouTube removed anti-vax documentaries and Pinterest limited related search results to information from public health organizations.

However, Facebook isn't completely removing all anti-vax information because it says users should be able to see both sides of the debate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccineshealthcheckamazoncdcworld health organizationfacebooksocial mediainstagrampinterest
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Teens attack KOP Mall worker, steal SUV, crash into SEPTA bus
Police: Body of missing teenage swimmer found at Jersey Shore
Manhunt on for gunman who opened fire on plainclothes Philly officer
ATV riders assault man and woman, police say
Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
Jersey shore prepares for Dorian impact
NJ man accused of using online dating to scam $2M from victims
Show More
Wentz, Eagles expect 'electric' atmosphere in season opener
Michigan becomes 1st state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Police video of suspect wanted for armed robbery at Spring Garden market
Hurricane Dorian lashing the east coast of central Florida
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
More TOP STORIES News