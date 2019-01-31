U.S. & WORLD

FaceGym gives the muscles of your face a workout

FaceGym gives the muscles of your face a workout. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 31, 2019.

There's a new kind of gym that isn't about obliques or biceps or hamstrings, but instead is about cheekbones and eyebrows.

It's called a FaceGym.

They say it may look like a facial, but it is, in fact, a workout.

A workout for your face, and what the gym calls its forgotten 40 muscles.

The founder, a British woman named Inge Theron, says she realized we don't think twice about toning our muscles at the gym, why think differently about the face?

There are a few FaceGyms in London and in New York City.

The toning and tightening is the same kind of routine you would get at any gym -- a warm-up, cardio, sculpting then a cool down.

