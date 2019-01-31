FaceGym gives the muscles of your face a workout

There's a new kind of gym that isn't about obliques or biceps or hamstrings, but instead is about cheekbones and eyebrows.It's called a FaceGym.They say it may look like a facial, but it is, in fact, a workout.A workout for your face, and what the gym calls its forgotten 40 muscles.The founder, a British woman named Inge Theron, says she realized we don't think twice about toning our muscles at the gym, why think differently about the face?There are a few FaceGyms in London and in New York City.The toning and tightening is the same kind of routine you would get at any gym -- a warm-up, cardio, sculpting then a cool down.-----