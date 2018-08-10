Families of bone marrow donor and recipient meet in Wilmington

It was an emotional rendezvous at DuPont Hospital in Wilmington Friday when the Deeter family from Columbus, Ohio arrived to meet the Dudrick's of Newark.This two years after 20-year-old Rush Deeter donated life-saving bone marrow to childhood leukemia victim James Dudrick.DuPont had searched far and wide for a match for the afflicted child."We almost lost him. If it wasn't for you he wouldn't be here today," Tom Dudrick, James' father.Marrow donor Rush Deeter adds, "It's amazing to finally meet you guys. It's an overwhelming experience, in a good way of course."As they broke bread together, the families reflected on all that has happened."I was expecting the emotion I had when we came through the door, but it puts the thing in perspective for you," said Chris Deeter, donor's father.Tatiana Dudrick, James' mom added, "If not for the wonderful family right here, and the selfless act of their son and what he did, we would not be here today.""It's powerful. It touched my heart seeing how much I've done for him and his whole family," said Rush.David's leukemia has been in remission for nearly two years. If that is sustained over 3 more years, it would mean he is in the clear of a setback."Now the donor and his family have come here to directly to bear witness to this on-going struggle to save a young life.------