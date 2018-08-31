HEALTH & FITNESS

Family sues CHOP after death of premature baby

Family sues CHOP after death of premature baby. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on August 31, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A family is suing Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after their premature baby died in 2016.

The suit alleges the infant contracted an adenovirus infection after receiving an eye exam in the neonatal intensive care unit.

It is reported the baby was one of 23 infants to contract the virus.

In 2017, a medical journal attributed the hospital outbreak to staff failing to wear gloves and clean equipment properly.

The hospital says the survival of babies born prematurely is uncertain for numerous reasons.

