Family welcomes Marlton, New JErsey dad home after COVID-19 fight

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was a celebration marking the end of a terrifying five-week battle with the coronavirus for Ted Coppola from Marlton, New Jersey.
The parking lot of Kessler Rehabilitation Center was one big family reunion on Friday.
"All the support that I've gotten for a month and a half... I heard them the whole month and a half whether I was awake or not," Coppola said.
Coppola walked out of Kessler Rehabilitation Center in Marlton joined by his wife, Patty.
"We've been married 42 years and it's the longest time we've been away from one another, so really excited to get him home and our anniversary is next so that will be fun - we can celebrate," Patty Coppola said.
Among the excited crowd was Coppola's only child, his daughter Elyse, and his grand baby.
"He means everything to me, he means everything to my daughter, and I just wanted them to have more time together and they're going to get that time," Elyse Renshaw said.
"The sad part is he was alone while he's done it but it's a tight family, we all stayed together," his brother Mike Menzano said.
Coppola was in the ICU at Virtua in Marlton before transferring to rehab this week. He spent nearly two weeks on a ventilator.
He says he's forever grateful for the staff both at the hospital and rehab.
Ted Coppola is counting all his blessings and ready to get back to being the best husband, brother, dad and grandpop.
