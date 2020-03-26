CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Cherry Hill, New Jersey family is making an urgent appeal for blood from someone who has recovered from COVID-19.
That person's plasma may help save the life of a devoted husband and father of two.
50-year-old Brett Breslow is in very critical condition in the ICU at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
He's on a ventilator and dialysis.
His wife Amy says Brett's condition went downhill Friday in just hours.
She had just taken him to Cooper University Hospital.
"He texted me that they took him back to a room, and that I should go home, and that he loved me. And that's the last time In communicated with him," Amy says.
Doctors hope antibodies in the plasma of a recovered patient will help Breslow's body beat the virus.
It's a technique which saved lives in the 2014 Ebola outbreak in west Africa.
Donors have to have tested positive for coronavirus, and be symptom-free for 14 days.
They should say the donation is to be directed to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
There are designated donor centers for the blood:
Vitalant Donor Centers - CLICK HERE.
NY Blood Centers - CLICK HERE.
Family's urgent appeal for plasma from recovered COVID-19 patient
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News