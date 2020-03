Family's urgent appeal for plasma from recovered COVID-19 patient

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Cherry Hill, New Jersey family is making an urgent appeal for blood from someone who has recovered from COVID-19.That person's plasma may help save the life of a devoted husband and father of two.50-year-old Brett Breslow is in very critical condition in the ICU at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.He's on a ventilator and dialysis.His wife Amy says Brett's condition went downhill Friday in just hours.She had just taken him to Cooper University Hospital."He texted me that they took him back to a room, and that I should go home, and that he loved me. And that's the last time In communicated with him," Amy says.Doctors hope antibodies in the plasma of a recovered patient will help Breslow's body beat the virus.It's a technique which saved lives in the 2014 Ebola outbreak in west Africa.Donors have to have tested positive for coronavirus, and be symptom-free for 14 days.They should say the donation is to be directed to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.There are designated donor centers for the blood:Vitalant Donor Centers - CLICK HERE. NY Blood Centers - CLICK HERE.