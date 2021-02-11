COVID-19 vaccine

Fauci says 'virtually everybody' could start getting COVID-19 vaccines in April

NEW YORK -- Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts by April it will be "open season" for vaccinations in the U.S., as supply boosts allow most people to get shots to protect against COVID-19.

Fauci, who serves as science adviser to President Joe Biden, says the rate of vaccinations will greatly accelerate in the coming months. He credits forthcoming deliveries of the two approved vaccines, the potential approval of a third and moves taken by the Biden administration to increase the nation's capacity to deliver doses.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci is cautioning against big Super Bowl watch parties, saying people should "just lay low and cool it."



He says, "by the time we get to April," it will be "open season, namely virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated."


He cautioned it will take "several more months" to logistically deliver injections to adult Americans but predicted herd immunity could be achieved by late summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Prominent anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. booted off Instagram
Tracking the vaccine supply status in Philly suburbs
Philly mayor urged to use Linc as mass vaccination site
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snow for the morning commute
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs after crash that injured children
Woman found dead in vehicle parked at gas station
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump trial
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Temple study finds link between Philly's COVID lockdowns, gun violence
Show More
New Giant supermarket coming to Northeast Philly
Tracking the vaccine supply status in Philly suburbs
Prominent anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. booted off Instagram
Tower Health received counterfeit N95 masks
'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired over social media post
More TOP STORIES News