Coronavirus

FDA allows emergency use of Regeneron's antibody drug, treatment Trump received when sickened with COVID

By Marilynn Marchione, AP Chief Medical Writer
U.S. health officials Saturday agreed to allow emergency use of a second antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19, an experimental medicine that President Donald Trump was given when he was sickened last month.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized use of the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. drug to try to prevent hospitalization and worsening disease from developing in patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms.

The drug is given as a one-time treatment through an IV. The FDA allowed its use in adults and children 12 and over who weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kilograms) and who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 because of age or certain other medical conditions.

EMBED More News Videos

"Good Morning America's" report on the coronavirus pandemic in the US from Sunday, Nov. 22.



Emergency authorization allows use of the drug to start while studies are continuing to establish safety and effectiveness. Early results suggest the drug may reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression, the FDA said.

MORE: What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?

Regeneron said that initial doses will be made available to roughly 300,000 patients through a federal government allocation program. Those patients will not be charged for the drug but may have to pay part of the cost of giving the IV.

Initial supplies will likely be vastly outstripped by demand as the U.S. has surged past 12 million reported cases, with the country facing what health experts say will be a dark winter due to uncontrolled spread of the virus.

Antibodies are proteins the body makes to target and help eliminate viruses, but it can take weeks for the best ones to form after an infection occurs. The drugs are concentrated versions of ones that proved best able to do this in lab and animal tests, and in theory help the body start to fight the virus right away.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Ashish Jha talked about what's next for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and the Thanksgiving holiday on "Good Morning America."



The Regeneron drug is a combo of two antibodies to enhance the chances it will prove effective. Earlier this month, the FDA gave emergency authorization to a single-antibody drug from Eli Lilly that also is still being studied.

There's no way to know whether the Regeneron drug helped Trump recover; he received a host of treatments and most COVID-19 patients recover on their own.

FDA regulators authorized the Regeneron drug using their emergency powers to quickly speed the availability of experimental drugs and other medical products during public health crises.

In normal times the FDA requires "substantial evidence" to show that a drug is safe and effective, usually through one or more large, rigorously controlled patient studies. But during public health emergencies the agency can lower those standards and require only that an experimental treatment's potential benefits outweigh its risks.

The emergency authorization functions like a temporary approval for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. To win full approval, Regeneron will have to submit additional research to fully define the drug's safety and benefit for patients.

The White House cast the decision as a victory for Trump's efforts "to deliver cutting-edge treatments with highly promising results to protect the health and safety of the most vulnerable Americans," according to a statement from spokesman Michael Bars.

___

AP health writer Matthew Perrone contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpdrugs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
TSA screens 1M travelers for the first time since March
COVID-19 antibody cocktail used by Trump gets FDA authorization
US confirms 1 million more COVID cases in 6 days
This is the last COVID-free county in the US right now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old child fatally shot through front door
Man shot after argument at mini mart
Hamilton Township fire labeled suspicious
Temple game delayed after player shows COVID-19 symptoms
AccuWeather: Cloudy And Cooler
COVID-19 testing sites busy ahead of Thanksgiving
Philly residents being asked to test one-dose COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
People push to celebrate holidays early given miserable year
2 children dead, baby in critical condition after Grays Ferry fire
14-year-old boy shot in West Philadelphia: Police
Mom of Black teen found dead speaks out: 'They could have done more'
Now in effect: What you need to know about Philly's new COVID restrictions
More TOP STORIES News