FDA approves 9 generic versions of nerve pain drug Lyrica

TRENTON, N.J. -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first generic copies of a popular, pricey pill for nerve pain.

The agency on Monday said it approved nine generic versions of Pfizer Inc.'s Lyrica.

It is also used for seizures and fibromyalgia, a condition that causes chronic, widespread pain.

Lyrica, approved in 2004, is Pfizer's second bestseller, with sales last year of $4.6 billion.

The heavily advertised drug costs about $460 to $720 per month without insurance, depending on the pharmacy. Prices can vary widely.

Prices for generic versions range from about $140 to $370 per month, according to the drug price comparison site GoodRx .

Common side effects include dizziness, blurred vision and sleepiness.

Serious side effects include allergic reactions and life-threatening breathing problems.
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
