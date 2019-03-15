FDA approves first-ever immunotherapy for breast cancer

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) -- The FDA has approved the first-ever immunotherapy for breast cancer.And it was approved for an aggressive, hard-to-treat form - triple negative.Tecentriq will be used in combination with traditional chemotherapy for cancer that's spread beyond the breast area.It has already been approved for some bladder and non-small cell lung cancers.Immunotherapy works by activating the body's immune cells to attack malignant cells.Triple-negative breast cancer occurs more in women under 50, especially african american women