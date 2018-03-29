FDA approves new device aimed to prevent and treat migraines

A new device is on the market which can treat - or event prevent - migraines."The device is called a single-pulse magnetic stimulation device. It is now FDA approved for the as-needed for acute attacks, as well as the preventative treatment of migraine attacks," said Dr. Amaal Starling, Mayo Clinic.Dr. Stirling says it transmits a signal to the brain to lower brain sensitivity."Place it on the back of the head just like that and then you push these two buttons. And that administers a pulse," said Dr. Sterling.The STMS device is available by prescription only.It was cleared by the FDA last fall.------[b][url HREF="http://6abc.cm/2BucH0r" TARGET="blank" REL=""]Send a News Tip to Action News[/url][/b][b][url HREF="http://6abc.cm/2Gcv09s" TARGET="blank" REL=""]Learn More About 6abc Apps[/url][/b]