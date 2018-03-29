HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA approves new device aimed to prevent and treat migraines

FDA approves new device aimed to prevent and treat migraines

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A new device is on the market which can treat - or event prevent - migraines.

"The device is called a single-pulse magnetic stimulation device. It is now FDA approved for the as-needed for acute attacks, as well as the preventative treatment of migraine attacks," said Dr. Amaal Starling, Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Stirling says it transmits a signal to the brain to lower brain sensitivity.

"Place it on the back of the head just like that and then you push these two buttons. And that administers a pulse," said Dr. Sterling.

The STMS device is available by prescription only.

It was cleared by the FDA last fall.

