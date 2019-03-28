FDA approves new MS medication for first time in over a decade

For the first time in more than a decade, the FDA has approved a new medication for people with Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis.
That's a hard-to-treat form that affects long-term MS patients.
Drugs which worked in earlier stages can lose their effectiveness over time, affecting a patient's ability to walk, use their arms and even think.
In tests, patients on the new drug Siponimod progressed more slowly than those taking a placebo.
Doctors say it's not a cure yet, but is an important step in treating MS.
