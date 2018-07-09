CONSUMER

FDA approves popular facial filler for hand rejuvenation

FDA approves popular facial filler for hand rejuvenation - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on July 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For more than a decade, injectable fillers have been a staple for smoothing out and taking years off the face. Now, the FDA has approved a popular facial filler for use on the hands and doctors expect a boom in hand rejuvenation.

Katherine Burdette says appearance is important in her job as a counselor.

"I work with people, and I want them to have confidence in what I'm saying, and if they seem me as an older person, they might see me as a fuddy-duddy," she said.

And she's become unhappy with the look of her hands.

"They were just looking withered, really," she said.

Dr. Tim Greco says while many people have youthful-looking faces, the hands don't lie.

So, he believes the FDA's recent approval of Restylane Lyft for hands will change that.

Until now, Radiesse - a thicker filler - has been the only product OK'd for signs of aging.

"With the hands, what we start to see, the veins become much more prominent, tendons become more prominent, and then there's this hollowness that occurs between the tendons," said Dr. Greco.

Dr. Greco says the fillers lessen the hollowness, restoring a plumper, smoother contour. That softer shape also improves the way light reflects off the hands, making them look younger.

The results aren't forever, so people do need more injections, depending how active their hands are.

"These products can last anywhere between 9 months and a year," said Dr. Greco.

Katherine says she's less self-conscious of her hands now.

"I'm just thrilled with it - it was painless, and it just worked overnight," she said.

Dr. Greco says both fillers produce similar results.

Radiesse tends to be used a little deeper, and Restylane a little closer to the surface.

Fillers can also be combined with light treatments, to remove dark spots and improve the skin texture

