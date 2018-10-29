HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA considers adding sesame to allergy warning list

FDA considers adding sesame to allergy warning list - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on October 29, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The FDA is considering adding another ingredient to their allergy warning list: Sesame.

The agency says there's evidence allergies to sesame are growing and it's used in a lot of popular foods such as Tahini or hummus.

The FDA is asking doctors, dietitians, and allergy researchers to share what they're seeing in their practices.

Medical and consumer groups have already asked for sesame warning labels.

Right now, there are 8 major food allergens listed: milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans.

