FDA extends some expiration dates as EpiPen shortage continues

FDA extends some expiration dates as EpiPen shortage continues

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The scramble continues for parents trying to get new EpiPens to send their kids back to school with.

The brand-name devices have been very hard to get since spring when manufacturing problems developed at the one factory in the US.

Pharmacists are only getting a few at a time - if any.

EpiPen shortage continues as students head back to school



The Food Allergy Research foundation says some parents are having better luck finding EpiPens at supermarket pharmacies.

Unfortunately, there's also a shortage of Adrenaclick, which is a similar auto-injector.

However, on Tuesday the FDA announced it's extending the expiration date for some EpiPens.

However, dates for specific lots due to expire between April 2018 and December 2018 can safely be extended by four months.

Families have been scrambling to get new auto-injectors to send to school with kids who have life-threatening allergies.

