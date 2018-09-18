FDA launches first health campaign aimed at e-cigarettes

HEALTH & FITNESS

The use of E-cigarettes is sky-rocketing among teenagers. Now the FDA is launching its first public health campaign aimed directly at this group to warn about the dangers.

Several videos will be posted online and messages will also be displayed inside schools.

Eighty percent of teenagers don't see vaping as a health risk.

The campaign called "Know the Real Cost of Vaping" aims to educate young people that E-cigarettes can be addictive. They can lead to smoking tobacco cigarettes and there are other health consquences as well.

In a recent survey, more than 2-million kids in middle school and high school reported using E-cigarettes. The campaign hopes to reach more than 10-million teenagers, hoping to turn this trend around.

