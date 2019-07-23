Health & Fitness

FDA launches teen-targeted anti-vaping campaign

Eighty-percent of teenagers don't think vaping is harmful. The FDA is finally stepping up to change that belief, releasing new TV ads to set the record straight.

They are part of the "Real Cost" anti-smoking campaign, but these use magic to get teens attention.

"I want you to hold your hand out like this," says street magician and social media personality Julius Dein.

"Did you know if you vape you are more likely to start smoking cigarettes. It's not magic, it's statistics," he adds.

Those statistics are more than 21% of people who use E-cigarettes go on to smoke traditional tobacco cigarettes.

The FDA's campaign also delivers the message that vaping introduces toxic particles into your lungs and can expose you to some of the same cancer causing chemicals found in cigarette smoke.

The TV ads are already on the airwaves. Posters will also be on display inside the bathrooms at many high schools where many teens are likely to vape or face pressure to do it.

The FDA teamed up with Scholastic, a children's education publisher, to make and distribute the posters.

They hope to reach more than ten million kids through this campaign.
