FDA probes Zantac for potential carcinogen

The federal government is now investigating to see if a popular over-the-counter medication contains a potential carcinogen.

Many people take Zantac to deal with heart burn and stomach acid.

Ranitidine is also sold under other brand names, including those marketed by drug store chains.

Right now, the FDA is not calling for people to stop taking drugs like Zantac, but if you're concerned, you should speak with your doctor or another, health care professional.
