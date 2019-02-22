HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA proposing new regulations on sunscreen

The FDA wants new regulations on sunscreens that will declare mineral ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium oxide safe.

However, it wants more research on 12 chemicals protectors, saying there's not enough information to say they are safe.

The ingredients can still be sold, while the research is done.

The proposed rules also require listing the active ingredients on the front of the bottles or tubes.

