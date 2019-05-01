Health & Fitness

FDA requires new black-box warnings on popular sleep aids

The Food and Drug Administration is strengthening warnings on some popular sleep aids.

Pills like 'Lunesta' and 'Ambien' will now require new black-box warnings for potentially dangerous side effects.

The FDA reports at least 20 recent deaths have been blamed on the pills.

The group says people have been seriously hurt while sleepwalking and sleep driving.

It also notes near-drownings and car crashes.

One in 8 people who have difficulty sleeping use sleep aids.
