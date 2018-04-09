HEALTH & FITNESS

FDA restricts Essure birth control device sales

FDA restricts Essure birth control sales: Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The FDA slapped new restrictions on the sale of a controversial birth control device on Monday.

The agency said some women aren't being properly informed of the risks of Essure before the contraceptive coils are implanted.

So Essure will now be limited to facilities that provide full information about its pro's and cons.

Two years ago, Essure got the FDA's strongest warning label.

The U.S. is the only country where Essure is still being sold.

