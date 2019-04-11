The FDA ruled on Thursday that dozens of active ingredients can't be used in hand sanitizers, but the agency still wants answers about one that is used - ethyl alcohol.
Ethyl alcohol is the most common ingredient in hand cleaners.
The FDA says it wants more studies to determine if it is safe and effective.
Hand sanitizers are used by millions every day.
The FDA did ban tri-clo-san, which some say can be absorbed through the skin.
FDA rules on ingredients used in hand sanitizer
