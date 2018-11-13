FDA to propose ban on menthol cigarettes

WASHINGTON (WPVI) --The Food and Drug Administration plans to crack down on menthol cigarettes.
Next week, the administration plans to propose a ban on the highly addictive product.
According to the FDA, menthol cigarettes are harder to quit and have even greater health risks than regular cigarettes.
If approved, the ban would take several years to go into effect.
It is one of the many initiatives the FDA plans to announce against the tobacco industry next week.
