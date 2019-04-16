FDA warns against diet, sports, and sleep supplements

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) -- The FDA has issued nearly a dozen warning letters to maker of dietary supplements with 2 unapproved ingredients.8 letters went to makers with products containing the stimulant DMHA.They're often marketed for sports performance or weight loss.DMHA may also appear on the ingredient panel as:1,5-Dimethylhexylamine1,5-DMHA2-amino-5-methylheptane2-amino-6-methylheptane2-aminoisoheptane2-Heptylamine, 6-methyl-2-Isooctyl amine2-Metil-6-amino-eptano6-Amino-2-methylheptaneAmidrineOctodrineVaporpacDMHA can cause nausea, heart palpitations, or increased blood pressure.The other warning letters were for products with Phenibut, sometimes sold as a sleep aid.Phenibut may also be sold as:fenibutphenigamPhGabaPhenigammaPhenygam4-Amino-3-phenylbutanoic acid-(aminomethyl)benzenepropanoic acidbeta-(Aminomethyl)hydrocinnamic acid-phenyl--aminobutyric acidThe FDA has given the companies 15 business days from receiving the letter to inform the agency on what they'll do to comply.The FDA can take enforcement action without further notice if the companies don't immediately cease distribution of the products.