Health & Fitness

NJ hospital taking extra precaution with specific patient amid coronavirus outbreak

Staff move bio-waste containers past the entrance of the Wuhan Medical Treatment Center, where some infected with a new virus are being treated, in Wuhan, China, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

HACKENSACK, New Jersey -- Fears of the coronavirus overseas has prompted a hospital in New Jersey to take extra safety precautions.

Officials at Hackensack Meridian Health said Thursday evening that the hospital is following all appropriate infection control protocols for a specific patient.

Witnesses told WABC that paramedics or EMTs could be seen wearing masks when the patient was transported from a doctor's office to the hospital.

The New Jersey Department of Health released the following statement:

"The hospital, the Department of Health and local health officials are working together to gather additional information. No definitive diagnosis has been made regarding the patient. As a precautionary measure, the hospital is following all appropriate infection control protocols."

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus rose to 830 with 25 deaths, the National Health Commission said Friday morning. The first death was also confirmed outside Hubei. The health commission in Hebei, a northern province bordering Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died after returning from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives.

The vast majority of cases have been in and around Wuhan or people with connections the city. Outside the mainland, cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macao, the United States, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

Many countries are screening travelers from China for symptoms of the virus, which can cause fever, coughing, breathing difficulties and pneumonia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshackensackbergen countyhealthu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor to Mummers: Make changes or parade is over
1 hurt after shooting at Allentown strip mall
Family finds dogs eating body of owner inside Philly home
Lehigh Co. 911 center workers lose jobs after sharing NYE toast
New study finds chemicals in Philly's drinking water
Suspect wanted in violent Chester Co. sexual assault
High school student suspended over dreadlocks, family says
Show More
Pa. State Police investigating attempted luring in Concord Twp.
2 NJ teens die after falling through ice in separate incidents
Last chance to ride Girard Ave. trolleys for over a year
Joe Girardi goes 1-on-1 with Ducis Rodgers
Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
More TOP STORIES News