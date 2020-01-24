NJ hospital taking extra precaution with specific patient amid coronavirus outbreak

HACKENSACK, New Jersey -- Fears of the coronavirus overseas has prompted a hospital in New Jersey to take extra safety precautions.
Officials at Hackensack Meridian Health said Thursday evening that the hospital is following all appropriate infection control protocols for a specific patient.
Witnesses told WABC that paramedics or EMTs could be seen wearing masks when the patient was transported from a doctor's office to the hospital.
The New Jersey Department of Health released the following statement:
"The hospital, the Department of Health and local health officials are working together to gather additional information. No definitive diagnosis has been made regarding the patient. As a precautionary measure, the hospital is following all appropriate infection control protocols."
The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus rose to 830 with 25 deaths, the National Health Commission said Friday morning. The first death was also confirmed outside Hubei. The health commission in Hebei, a northern province bordering Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died after returning from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives.
The vast majority of cases have been in and around Wuhan or people with connections the city. Outside the mainland, cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macao, the United States, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.
Many countries are screening travelers from China for symptoms of the virus, which can cause fever, coughing, breathing difficulties and pneumonia.
