Federal government releases new physical activity guidelines

For the first time in a decade, the federal government has put out new guidelines about how much activity we need to be healthy.
It says about 80 percent of US adults and adolescents are insufficiently active.
The revised guidelines call for 150 to 300 minutes of moderate physical activity each week.
The report suggests that people can dramatically improve their health by simply moving more and sitting less.
The government says even preschoolers need to stay active.
