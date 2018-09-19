HEALTH & FITNESS

Federal survey reveals Americans not walking long enough

EMBED </>More Videos

Federal survey reveals Americans not walking long enough - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on September 19, 2018.

By
More Americans are walking - but they may not be walking long enough.

A federal survey found that for transportation, the number of people walking is up 3 percent and leisure walking rose by 10 percent.

But the average distance they walked has actually dropped.

Doctors say everyone healthy enough to walk should aim for at least 10,000 steps a day.

"The key is, the key where you get healthy is 10,000 steps a day. It's not a magic number we pulled down, it's the number where you break metabolic syndrome; where you break insulin resistance in your muscle cells," said Dr. Michael Roizen, Cleveland Clinic.

So you can get a pedometer, a fitness tracker or an app on your smartphone to keep tabs on your steps.

And if you can find a friend to join you, that's even better. You're more likely to keep up the habit if you have company.

Also, to get more walking in, don't always look for the closest parking spot - if you park farther it will force you to walk more

And instead of sitting at your desk on the phone, try to get up and walk while you talk.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckexercisefitness
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Zika virus could be key to treat brain cancer, researchers say
First West Nile Virus death reported in Delaware in 6 years
SPONSORED: What men need to know about factors that impact risk of prostate cancer
New Jersey tribe keeping Lenape history alive through drums and music
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Give to the Red Cross and help the victims of Hurricane Florence
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in South Jersey
Teen sought in broad daylight sex assault of 13-year-old girl
Gunman dead, 3 injured after shooting at Western Pa. courthouse, officials say
Trenton police officer charged with sexual assault of a minor
WATCH: Carson Wentz talks comeback ahead of return
AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight
Firefighters battle building blaze in Tacony
Show More
Suspect arrested in murder of man left at side of road in Oxford
Local companies generously support Day of Giving
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Teen injured after being struck by car in North Philadelphia
Police: Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors in Bucks County
More News