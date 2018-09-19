Federal survey reveals Americans not walking long enough

More Americans are walking - but they may not be walking long enough.A federal survey found that for transportation, the number of people walking is up 3 percent and leisure walking rose by 10 percent.But the average distance they walked has actually dropped.Doctors say everyone healthy enough to walk should aim for at least 10,000 steps a day."The key is, the key where you get healthy is 10,000 steps a day. It's not a magic number we pulled down, it's the number where you break metabolic syndrome; where you break insulin resistance in your muscle cells," said Dr. Michael Roizen, Cleveland Clinic.So you can get a pedometer, a fitness tracker or an app on your smartphone to keep tabs on your steps.And if you can find a friend to join you, that's even better. You're more likely to keep up the habit if you have company.Also, to get more walking in, don't always look for the closest parking spot - if you park farther it will force you to walk moreAnd instead of sitting at your desk on the phone, try to get up and walk while you talk.------