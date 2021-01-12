Federal government recommends vaccinating everyone over age 65

NEW YORK -- The Trump administration is asking states to vaccinate everyone older than 65, and those 16 and older with a pre-existing condition.Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on "GMA" that states' vaccination efforts are "too narrowly focused.""This is just a staging, moving to the next phase on the vaccine program. We've had so much success with quality and moving manufacturing and almost flawless distribution of the vaccine, but we have seen now that the administration in the states has been too narrowly focused," he said.So the administration is now doing three things to move vaccination efforts in the country forward, according to Azar:1) We have already made available every dose of vaccine. We had been holding back second doses as a safety stock. We now believe our manufacturing is predictable enough that we can ensure second doses are available for those people from ongoing production. Everything is now available to our states and our health care providers.2) We are calling on our governors to now vaccinate people age 65 and older and under age 65 with a co-morbidity. We have got to expand that group. We've already distributed more vaccine than we have in health care workers and people in nursing homes.3) We've got to get to more channels of administration. Get it to pharmacies; get it to community health centers. We will deploy teams to states doing mass vaccination efforts if they wish to do so. It has been overly hospitalized in too many states. We have the vaccine. The demand is there. We need to get these orders. we have supplies that have not yet been ordered of the vaccine.