Feeding our heroes: Local fundraiser provides lunch to healthcare workers

Mayor Jim Kenney saying that the stay-at-home order must stay in place to avoid the growth of the virus.
"Philadelphia will continue to do what's best for our residents," said Kenney.
In times like this, people want to help. On Friday, six friends devised a plan to do just that.
Their fundraiser called "Fuel the Fight" raised $22,000 in four days.
"We can't make masks we can't make ventilators so how can we help? And the idea came," said Mike Mayock. "Why don't we raise funds to help the restaurant industry that's obviously getting crushed by the coronavirus. And help our frontline healthcare workers who are actually battling this on a day to day basis."
Fueling the Fight is providing free lunch to hospital workers battling COVID-19 and paying local restaurants to cook the meals.
On today's menu, South Philly Barbacoa.
"We're making chili rellenos: chili stuffed with cheese, rice, we're making chicken tamales," said Ben Miller of South Philly Barbacoa.
Miller says being selected to make large meals for the cause helps them to pay rent. He says that "money isn't the only form of currency." He believes in karma too, which is why he and his wife Cristina Martinez are always willing to lend a hand.
Fuel the Fight is looking to keep this "double-play," helping both healthcare workers and local restaurants, going for as long as possible.
"We're spending about $750 to $1,000 a meal so we'll be able to keep this going for about a month which is awesome," says Bill Conners co-founder of Fuel The Fight.
To learn more: https://www.gofundme.com/f/xxedc8-help-our-heroes