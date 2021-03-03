FEMA COVID vaccine site opens at Pennsylvania Convention Center

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10381666" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Philadelphia Health Department says it's taking action after ineligible people were able to get an appointment for a vaccine days before the doors of the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia open for a FEMA-run vaccination clinic.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FEMA's mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Center City Philadelphia opened to the public Wednesday morning on an appointment-only basis.The first shots were scheduled for 8 a.m.Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas toured the clinic inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Tuesday, alongside Mayor Jim Kenney and city leaders.As part of a soft launch, essential city and federal employees received their shots.Troops from the military and federal employees are staffing the clinic, which will aim to vaccinate 6,000 people each day.It will be open seven days a week for eight weeks.Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health said it's taking action after ineligible people were able to get an appointment for a vaccine at the FEMA-run vaccination clinic.Officials said a private online link meant for essential workers to schedule a vaccine appointment at the Convention Center was inappropriately shared. The health department was working to remove the ineligible sign-ups."The headache and strain this has caused not only is frustrating but as stated, could deny lifesaving vaccine to someone who fits all eligibility criteria," said the health department in a statement.