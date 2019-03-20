First blood test for fibromyalgia in trials

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WPVI) -- Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has developed the first blood test for fibromyalgia, a condition at least 4 million people - mostly women, experience.
Fibromyalgia doesn't show in conventional tests, so it's always been diagnosed through a long list of symptoms which can vary from person to person.
And it's often been misdiagnosed as other conditions.
Now, researchers at Ohio State have converted infrared technology normally used to analyze food to diagnose fibromyalgia.
In trials, the test has had near 100% accuracy.
"This study has found clear differences between fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and lupus patients," says Dr. Kevin Hackshaw, a neurologist.
"It was almost a relief because I finally knew what was wrong with me," says patient Barb Hartong.
The team says right now, a definitive test could prevent patients from getting wrong, or even harmful, treatment.
Doctors say when you look at chronic pain clinics, 40 per cent of the patients meet the diagnostic criteria for fibromyalgia.
However, most have never been diagnosed.
In the long run, the test could also lead to new treatments.
For more on the test, CLICK HERE.
