Coronavirus

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Camden County, New Jersey

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The first coronavirus-related death has been reported in Camden County, New Jersey, according to Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr.

"I am sorry to report the first COVID-19 death in Camden County. My deepest sympathy to her family members and friends. Please, please follow all orders and recommendations to flatten the curve," said Cappelli in a tweet on Sunday night.

So far, 20 people have died from COVID-19 in New Jersey.

On Sunday, Camden County officials provided an update saying five new additional positive cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 24.

The following information is currently available regarding new patients:
-New Patient 1: Male, 60s, Cherry Hill, currently hospitalized.
-New Patient 2: Female, 60s, Cherry Hill, self-isolating at home.

-New Patient 3: Female, 60s, Cherry Hill, self-isolating at home.
-New Patient 4: Female, 50s, Winslow, currently hospitalized.
-New Patient 5: Female, 80s, Barrington, currently hospitalized.

The county health department is currently working with the NJDOH to trace close contacts of these newest cases.

Residents should call 9-1-1 during emergencies only, for those with questions or concerns related to the coronavirus, call the free, 24-hour public hotline at 2-1-1 or 1-800-962-1253, where trained professionals are standing by to answer your questions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscamden countyhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Does coronavirus affect smell, taste? Here are the facts
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Philadelphia ShopRite employee tests positive for COVID-19
Olympic committee considering postponing Tokyo Olympics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia under stay-at-home order beginning 8 a.m. Monday
Gov. Wolf: Enforcement of business closures starts at 8 a.m. Monday
Officials report first death from COVID-19 in Montgomery County
Stay at home order issued in Del.; all non-essential businesses must close
Anesthesiologist, teacher, among new COVID-19 cases in Pa.
COVID-19: 1,914 confirmed cases in N.J.; death toll rises to 20
Philadelphia ShopRite employee tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Olympic committee considering postponing Tokyo Olympics
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
EMT jumps from ambulance stolen from outside of hospital
NJ couple returns home after being stuck on Grand Princess
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
More TOP STORIES News