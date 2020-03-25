First Delaware County coronavirus-related deaths reported

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Chester County Health Department has confirmed two deaths of Delaware County residents due to COVID-19.
Last week, it was announced that Chester County's health department would be leading the COVID-19 response in Delaware County. Though Delaware County is the fifth most populous county in the state with more than 560,000 residents, it doesn't have its own health department.
Officials said an 85-year-old man has passed away at the hospital. The Chester County Health Department is not releasing the municipality in which the man lived, out of privacy for the family.
The second COVID-19 related death was an 86-year-old woman. She was in a Montgomery County hospital at the time of her death. Officials said she had been a resident of the Rosewood Garden Rehab and Nursing Center in Broomall.
Delaware County Council said it extends its deepest condolences to their families.
Delaware County Council continues to urge residents to follow Governor Wolf's stay-at-home order, which will help prevent the spread of the virus and protect our community.
