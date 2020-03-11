Coronavirus

Man associated with University of Delaware tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in Delaware have confirmed their first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.

The case involves a New Castle County man over the age of 50 who is associated with the University of Delaware community.

Officials say the individual is not severely ill and self-isolated at home.

RELATED: 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
EMBED More News Videos

Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?



The individual was exposed to another confirmed case of COVID-19 in another state, said the Delaware Health Department.

"The patient is doing well. We understand that news of a positive case in the state is concerning, but this is something we have been preparing for over the last several weeks," said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. "DPH is working closely with CDC, hospitals, clinicians, and other medical providers to proactively identify and respond to any possible cases of the coronavirus disease 2019. We will continue to keep the public fully informed as additional information becomes available."

Students, faculty, and staff who have concerns about potential exposure risks should contact the University of Delaware's Call Center at (302) 831-1188 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.



This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelawarehealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus forcing universities, colleges to move classes online
Coronavirus: 76ers asking certain guests not to attend games
No fans at NCAA Tournament games; only staff, limited family
NCAA bans fans from March Madness; CUNY, SUNY to cancel in-person classes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another coronavirus case in Montco; 8 more reported in NJ
Officials concerned COVID-19 may be community spread in New Jersey
9th case in Montco identified as police officer
No fans at NCAA Tournament games; only staff, limited family
Coronavirus forcing universities, colleges to move classes online
Philly announces 1st presumptive positive coronavirus case
Coronavirus: 76ers asking certain guests not to attend games
Show More
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Coronavirus symptoms vs. flu symptoms: What are the differences?
Off-duty Philadelphia deputy sheriff shot in Yeadon
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
3 Montco school districts reopening amid COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News