Man associated with University of Delaware tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in Delaware have confirmed their first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.The case involves a New Castle County man over the age of 50 who is associated with the University of Delaware community.Officials say the individual is not severely ill and self-isolated at home.The individual was exposed to another confirmed case of COVID-19 in another state, said the Delaware Health Department."The patient is doing well. We understand that news of a positive case in the state is concerning, but this is something we have been preparing for over the last several weeks," said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. "DPH is working closely with CDC, hospitals, clinicians, and other medical providers to proactively identify and respond to any possible cases of the coronavirus disease 2019. We will continue to keep the public fully informed as additional information becomes available."Students, faculty, and staff who have concerns about potential exposure risks should contact the University of Delaware's Call Center at (302) 831-1188 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.