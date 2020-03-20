Coronavirus

Coronavirus: First responders taking precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our first responders are clearly in the line of fire when it comes to the coronavirus, but their wellbeing is essential so they can help us.

"Honestly, we take every precaution with everyone. So it's not a huge change for us," said EMT Jorge Torres of Engine 1- Ladder 5.

"If we need to, we use N-95 masks and try to get as much information as we can from the doorway before we make contact," Stephen Hough, also of Ladder 5.

If they feel it's necessary they'll put on full body coverings, basically hazmat suits.

They say their precious supply is running low.

Their standard procedure now is to sterilize the ambulance at the hospital.

"We wipe down the stretcher, the bench, the handle bars, door handles, everything."

Narberth Ambulance is combating COVID-19 with disinfectant spray systems.

"Were doing the best we can with our partners to get equipment but it's not an infinite stock," said David Zaslow of Narberth Ambulance.

But they're willing to risk their lives to save others.

All paramedics say right now, what is so critical when you call them is to be forthcoming with exactly how you feel and where you've been. It could save your life but also theirs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiacoronavirusemt
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos donate $1 million to aid COVID-19 relief
Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus
COVID-19: N.J. couple headed to Italy as chaplains for sick
Republicans propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf orders all "non-life-sustaining" businesses in Pa. to close
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Health commissioner warns Philadelphia as test sites prepare to open
COVID-19: N.J. couple headed to Italy as chaplains for sick
9 total coronavirus deaths in NJ; personal care businesses to close
COVID-19 Montco: Cases jump to 55; drive-thru testing opens Saturday
3 members of 76ers organization test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Camden County still waiting on COVID-19 test kits
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Some Philadelphia Asian Americans link attacks to coronavirus rhetoric
COVID-19: All PSSA, Keystone exams canceled in Pa.
Union: Hundreds of Philadelphia airport layoffs amid virus
More TOP STORIES News