Coronavirus: First responders taking precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our first responders are clearly in the line of fire when it comes to the coronavirus, but their wellbeing is essential so they can help us."Honestly, we take every precaution with everyone. So it's not a huge change for us," said EMT Jorge Torres of Engine 1- Ladder 5."If we need to, we use N-95 masks and try to get as much information as we can from the doorway before we make contact," Stephen Hough, also of Ladder 5.If they feel it's necessary they'll put on full body coverings, basically hazmat suits.They say their precious supply is running low.Their standard procedure now is to sterilize the ambulance at the hospital."We wipe down the stretcher, the bench, the handle bars, door handles, everything."Narberth Ambulance is combating COVID-19 with disinfectant spray systems."Were doing the best we can with our partners to get equipment but it's not an infinite stock," said David Zaslow of Narberth Ambulance.But they're willing to risk their lives to save others.All paramedics say right now, what is so critical when you call them is to be forthcoming with exactly how you feel and where you've been. It could save your life but also theirs.