Philadelphia Fitness Coalition protesting restrictions on city gyms amid coronavirus pandemic

They have created the Philadelphia Fitness Coalition and have gathered more than 1,500 signatures in opposition to the new restrictions.
As the number of covid-19 cases rises, the city required gyms to shut down indoor activities at the end of last week.
But gym owners say it is unfair because of the safety precautions they have put in place.
They plan to protest outside of City Hall on Tuesday.
Last week, the city's top health official, Dr. Thomas Farley, defended the city's decision to tighten restrictions, saying now is the riskiest time for the transmission of the virus.
"What was now safe is now dangerous with the change in the weather. Many businesses feel they put safety measures in place, sure they have, and I'm sure there's no spread there and that's true in many places. Remember, there are more people than ever with the virus," said Farley.
City officials said dramatic action is needed to respond to an exponential growth in cases and hospitalizations.
On Thursday, health officials announced 765 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 57,237.
The number of residents who have died from the virus in Philadelphia is 1,945.
