Health & Fitness

Fitness tip: Work your abs with Shoshana

Work your abs with Shoshana's latest fitness tip.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tip
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 latest: Local cases increase; sports industry impacted
9th case in Montco identified as police officer
UDel professor tests presumptive positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: No new cases in Philly; 39 under evaluation
JetBlue passenger tests positive for coronavirus after landing
NBA suspends season after player tests positive for COVID-19
Trump suspends travel between US, Europe to curb COVID-19 spread
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy with sprinkles today, steady rain Friday morning
Fire damages business, apartments in Allentown
SEPTA reveals proposed fare restructuring plan
Global markets plummet after coronavirus declared pandemic
Coronavirus impacting small business in Philly
More TOP STORIES News