Five more deaths at Seattle Children's hospital tied to mold

SEATTLE, Washington (WPVI) -- Health officials have linked five more deaths at a Washington state hospital to mold in operating rooms.

Fourteen patients in all have gotten sick from aspergillus mold at Seattle Children's Hospital.

Six of them have died.

The hospital at first thought the deaths were isolated incidents, but now says they're tied to a malfunctioning air handling system for the OR suite.

The CEO says his team should have made the connection sooner.

The hospital is already planning to install a new air circulation system
