HEALTH & FITNESS

Researchers warn 'flesh-eating' STD makes comeback after found in England

EMBED </>More Videos

A warning was issued Wednesday about a flesh eating sexually transmitted disease that is making a comeback. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file)

A warning was issued Wednesday about a flesh eating sexually transmitted disease that is making a comeback.

It sounds like something out of a horror movie, but researchers warn it's real.
KABC-TV reports, a British woman contracted the rare STD, known as Granuloma Inguinale (Donovanosis), that devours the flesh around the genitals. It is spread through sexual intercourse with an infected person.

The disease is painless, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is usually found in tropical countries, but was recently discovered for the first time in England.

RELATED: CDC monitors measles cases in 21 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

Over a hundred people in 21 states have contracted the measles



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsexually transmitted infectionshealth watchsexu.s. & worldcdc
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
All you need is weights - Today's Fitness Tip
Are carrots good for you?
Atlanta teacher takes to highway seeking kidney donor
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Show More
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County
Fire damages stores at Bucks County strip mall
Man charged with sexually harassing elderly women
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
More News