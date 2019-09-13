"Floating" facility brings stress relief to South Jersey

MARLTON, N.J. -- Sensory deprivation can seem scary at first, but Float SNJ is making the art of flotation therapy accessible to anyone.Inside, you'll find a sauna and four of the world's largest custom-designed floating pools. Larger than a bathtub, these private chambers are open to rent for hours at a time.No swimming or floating experience is required. Each pool is filled with Epsom Salts that help the body effortlessly stay on the surface.Tom Bazis, the owner, is breaking down the barrier of entry to flotation therapy. His warm atmosphere and comfortably-sized amenities make it easy for all ages and sizes to float.