Florida could require a prescription for certain sunscreens that could harm coral reefs

A Florida state senator wants to ban some sunscreens that could harm marine life.

Democratic Senator Linda Stewart has proposed a bill that would ban the sale of sunscreens with Oxybenzone and Octinoxate, unless the customer has a prescription.

Researchers believe the two chemicals could cause coral bleaching and eventually kill reefs.

Coral reefs are home to 25 percent of all marine life.

The bill is reportedly getting push-back from other legislators and doctors.

Sunscreen is important in the sunshine state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Florida has the second-highest rate of melanoma or skin cancer in the country.
